Abuse allegations against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens

Sheena Greitens, ex-wife of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, said in a sworn affidavit Monday that Greitens knocked her down during an argument in 2018, and that she saw her then-husband strike their three-year-old son. Sheena Greitens also says she became afraid for her safety and the safety of her sons after the governor's resignation — which came after allegations of sexual misconduct during an affair.

Steve Vockrodt of the NPR Midwest Newsroom reports on the latest allegations of Greitens, which has prompted his rivals for the U.S. Senate to demand he drop out of the Republican primary immediately.

The Kansas City Police Department is slated to get $269 million in the upcoming fiscal year, by far the most of any city agency. That’s $33 million more than a state law requirement that the department receive at least 20% of the city’s general fund. But, as KCUR local government reporter Celisa Calacal found, how that extra money should be spent is still disputed by Kansas City residents and politicians.

