© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

Abuse allegations against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens

Published March 22, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is facing calls to abandon his U.S. Senate campaign after his ex-wife accused him of physical violence against her and their children, and threatening her if she did anything "that might damage his political career."

Sheena Greitens, ex-wife of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, said in a sworn affidavit Monday that Greitens knocked her down during an argument in 2018, and that she saw her then-husband strike their three-year-old son. Sheena Greitens also says she became afraid for her safety and the safety of her sons after the governor's resignation — which came after allegations of sexual misconduct during an affair.

Steve Vockrodt of the NPR Midwest Newsroom reports on the latest allegations of Greitens, which has prompted his rivals for the U.S. Senate to demand he drop out of the Republican primary immediately.

The Kansas City Police Department is slated to get $269 million in the upcoming fiscal year, by far the most of any city agency. That’s $33 million more than a state law requirement that the department receive at least 20% of the city’s general fund. But, as KCUR local government reporter Celisa Calacal found, how that extra money should be spent is still disputed by Kansas City residents and politicians.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags

Kansas City Today MissouriGovernorEric GreitensMissouri Republican PartyRepublican Primary
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Related Content