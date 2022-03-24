© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Riding with Kansas City's Black-led bike club

Published March 24, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
When Mitchell Williams formed the Major Taylor Cycling Club of Kansas City, his goal was simple: Get more people of color in the saddle and make a positive impact on their health. Plus, community groups in mid-Missouri are helping out Afghan refugees who are new to America and new to motherhood.

Mitchell Williams has ridden hundreds, possibly thousands, of miles on Kansas City roads, and he says he’s never experienced outright racism. But he has noticed a lack of Black bike riders. KCUR's Luke Martin has the story of how the Major Taylor Cycling Club is hoping to change that.

When the United States exited from Afghanistan, many Afghan refugees — some of whom had worked with the U.S. military —were forced to flee their homes. After immigrating to America and settling in mid-Missouri, some new and expecting Afghan moms are getting a warm welcome from local health and community groups. KBIA's Rebecca Smith brings us this story.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today PodcastbikesAfghanistanrefugeesrace
