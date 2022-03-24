Riding with Kansas City's Black-led bike club

Mitchell Williams has ridden hundreds, possibly thousands, of miles on Kansas City roads, and he says he’s never experienced outright racism. But he has noticed a lack of Black bike riders. KCUR's Luke Martin has the story of how the Major Taylor Cycling Club is hoping to change that.

When the United States exited from Afghanistan, many Afghan refugees — some of whom had worked with the U.S. military —were forced to flee their homes. After immigrating to America and settling in mid-Missouri, some new and expecting Afghan moms are getting a warm welcome from local health and community groups. KBIA's Rebecca Smith brings us this story.

