Kansas City schools still need help feeding students

Kansas City Public Schools serve over 10,000 lunches each day. When the pandemic struck and schools shifted to online learning, the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved waivers that let schools better feed students. But that pandemic aid is set expire soon after Congress failed to include an extension in its latest spending bill. KCUR's Jodi Fortino reports on how this could affect kids across Kansas City.

In 2020, Missouri’s Department of Social Services laid off 200 of its Children’s Division employees. Two years later, the department is still dealing with staffing shortages and overworked personnel. Jackson County CASA president Angie Blumel spoke about the effects on KCUR's Up To Date.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.