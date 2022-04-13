© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Will Kansas congressional districts be ruled unconstitutional?

Published April 13, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Experts, civil rights groups and citizens argue that Kansas' proposed congressional map constitutes racial and political gerrymandering. But can they prove it to the courts? Plus, a Kansas City musician pays tribute to the city's unique dance style.

A trial in Kansas challenging the recently drawn congressional map is wrapping up after days of arguments over whether lawmakers crafted districts to benefit Republican candidates. Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Services explains why local civil rights groups and some residents want the map thrown out.

Generations of Kansas Citians have grooved to a unique dance style in clubs and ballrooms: the intimate and soulful "Kansas City two-step." And as KCUR's Julie Denesha reports, the dance style now has its own song.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
