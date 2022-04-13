Will Kansas congressional districts be ruled unconstitutional?

A trial in Kansas challenging the recently drawn congressional map is wrapping up after days of arguments over whether lawmakers crafted districts to benefit Republican candidates. Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Services explains why local civil rights groups and some residents want the map thrown out.

Generations of Kansas Citians have grooved to a unique dance style in clubs and ballrooms: the intimate and soulful "Kansas City two-step." And as KCUR's Julie Denesha reports, the dance style now has its own song.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.