Who should be Kansas City's next police chief?

Published April 19, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas criticized outgoing police chief Rick Smith last week over his decision to disband the missing persons cold case unit. Lucas talks about the effects of that decision and the search for a new police chief after Smith steps down Friday. Plus, millions of people have fled from Ukraine since Russia invaded in February. We'll hear from a Ukrainian family reunited in Missouri.

Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith officially steps down Friday after a five-year tenure marked by a widely criticized response to the Black Lives Matter protests, high homicide rates and the conviction of an officer for killing a Black man. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks with Steve Kraske about policing in Kansas City and the search for a new chief.

More than 4.6 million Ukrainians have left their homes since the Russian military invaded almost two months ago. Many are in refugee camps or other living arrangements in Western European countries, but some have made it to the United States. St. Louis Public Radio’s Eric Schmid has the story of a couple who fled Ukraine to reunite with their son in Missouri.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
