Who should be Kansas City's next police chief?

Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith officially steps down Friday after a five-year tenure marked by a widely criticized response to the Black Lives Matter protests, high homicide rates and the conviction of an officer for killing a Black man. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks with Steve Kraske about policing in Kansas City and the search for a new chief.

More than 4.6 million Ukrainians have left their homes since the Russian military invaded almost two months ago. Many are in refugee camps or other living arrangements in Western European countries, but some have made it to the United States. St. Louis Public Radio’s Eric Schmid has the story of a couple who fled Ukraine to reunite with their son in Missouri.

