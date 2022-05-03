'The ultimate artist's artist'

If you’ve walked near a stand of pine trees at Loose Park in Kansas City, Missouri, not far from the tennis courts, you’ve likely seen artist Wilbur Niewald, shock of white hair tucked under his straw hat and wearing a light blue denim shirt and blue jeans. Niewald frequently worked in the park, etching or painting on an easel.

Niewald died on Saturday at the age of 97, according to family and friends. KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with fellow artist Nina Irwin and Bill Haw Jr., owner of Haw Contemporary, about Niewald’s decades-long influence on the Kansas City art community.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.