Kansas City Today

'The ultimate artist's artist'

Published May 3, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City remembers the life of artist Wilbur Niewald. Niewald taught at the Kansas City Art Institute for more than 40 years and was a fixture at Loose Park, painting outdoors in all kinds of weather.

If you’ve walked near a stand of pine trees at Loose Park in Kansas City, Missouri, not far from the tennis courts, you’ve likely seen artist Wilbur Niewald, shock of white hair tucked under his straw hat and wearing a light blue denim shirt and blue jeans. Niewald frequently worked in the park, etching or painting on an easel.

Niewald died on Saturday at the age of 97, according to family and friends. KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with fellow artist Nina Irwin and Bill Haw Jr., owner of Haw Contemporary, about Niewald’s decades-long influence on the Kansas City art community.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
