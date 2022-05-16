Missouri's weird legislative session is finally over

In a legislative year that has been anything but typical, Missouri lawmakers ended their session Friday in wholly atypical fashion, passing legislation that could dramatically affect Kansas City’s budget and overhaul elections in the state, while leaving many of the session’s hottest topics unresolved.

But surprising many, the Senate actually passed a congressional map approved by the House. The districts break down as six Republican-leaning and two Democratic, saving Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s Kansas City-area district.

On the Kansas side, the redistricting saga continues months after the Republican-controlled Legislature passed a map that was quickly struck down by a state judge in Wyandotte County, who found it to be racially and politically gerrymandered to favor Republicans. The Kansas Supreme Court takes up an appeal to that ruling on Monday. Kansas News Service reporter Dylan Lysen spoke with editor Stephen Koranda about what’s happening today in the high court.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.