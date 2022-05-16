© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

Missouri's weird legislative session is finally over

Published May 16, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

The Missouri General Assembly wrapped up the 2022 legislative session on Friday. We'll break down what passed and what didn't. Plus, the Kansas Supreme Court hears a case on whether the state’s congressional map was politically and racially gerrymandered to benefit Republicans.

In a legislative year that has been anything but typical, Missouri lawmakers ended their session Friday in wholly atypical fashion, passing legislation that could dramatically affect Kansas City’s budget and overhaul elections in the state, while leaving many of the session’s hottest topics unresolved.

But surprising many, the Senate actually passed a congressional map approved by the House. The districts break down as six Republican-leaning and two Democratic, saving Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s Kansas City-area district.

On the Kansas side, the redistricting saga continues months after the Republican-controlled Legislature passed a map that was quickly struck down by a state judge in Wyandotte County, who found it to be racially and politically gerrymandered to favor Republicans. The Kansas Supreme Court takes up an appeal to that ruling on Monday. Kansas News Service reporter Dylan Lysen spoke with editor Stephen Koranda about what’s happening today in the high court.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Tags

Kansas City Today KansasKansas RedistrictingredistrictingMissouri government
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
