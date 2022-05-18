Is it still OK to have kids?

As climate change continues to threaten the well-being of the planet, young people around the world have suffered from anxiety and stress relating to global warming. And the future of the planet has become something to consider for people choosing whether to have kids. KCUR’s Nomin Ujiyediin reports on how adults in their 20s and 30s in Kansas City are handling that conversation.

Enrollment and revenue continue to drop at public universities in Kansas. Together, the state's six major public universities — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Emporia State, Fort Hays State and Pittsburg State — offer more than 1,500 degree programs. And some experts say that’s too much. As Suzanne Perez of the Kansas News Service reports, state officials may put some of those programs on the chopping block.

