Kansas City Today

Is it still OK to have kids?

Published May 18, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
A growing number of young adults say the future of the planet is on their minds as they decide whether they want to have kids. Plus, we’ll hear how a years-long decline in college enrollment is prompting the Kansas Board of Regents to consider cutting degree programs.

As climate change continues to threaten the well-being of the planet, young people around the world have suffered from anxiety and stress relating to global warming. And the future of the planet has become something to consider for people choosing whether to have kids. KCUR’s Nomin Ujiyediin reports on how adults in their 20s and 30s in Kansas City are handling that conversation.

Enrollment and revenue continue to drop at public universities in Kansas. Together, the state's six major public universities — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Emporia State, Fort Hays State and Pittsburg State — offer more than 1,500 degree programs. And some experts say that’s too much. As Suzanne Perez of the Kansas News Service reports, state officials may put some of those programs on the chopping block.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Laura Ziegler
I partner with communities to uncover the ignored or misrepresented stories by listening and letting communities help identify and shape a narrative. My work brings new voices, sounds, and an authentic sense of place to our coverage of the Kansas City region. My goal is to tell stories on the radio, online, on social media and through face to face conversations that enhance civic dialogue and provide solutions. Email me at lauraz@kcur.org and follow me on Twitter @laurazig.
See stories by Laura Ziegler
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is an intern for KCUR's Up To Date.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
