KCUR FM is operating at lower power and KCUR HD1 & HD2 (Classical) are off air while Kansas City PBS performs repair work. Signals will be restored this afternoon.
Kansas City Today

Kansas congressional map ruled constitutional

Published May 19, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

The Kansas Supreme Court will allow the Republican-drawn redistricting map to stand, even though its opponents said it was racially and politically gerrymandered. Plus, after generations of protecting their amateur status, college athletes are now cashing in on endorsements.

The Kansas Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a congressional map that Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, had refused to sign. The Republican-controlled Legislature passed the new redistricting plan over Kelly’s veto, and a coalition of civil rights groups and Democrats objected in state court.

A lower court found that the map was racially and politically gerrymandered, but the state Supreme Court disagreed, saying the map does not violate the state constitution. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Dylan Lysen, who has been following the case for the Kansas News Service.

Even though college athletes are not playing for pay, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year said the NCAA can’t stop them from cashing in on endorsements. As Greg Echlin reports, some star athletes are already making big money.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
