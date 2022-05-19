Kansas congressional map ruled constitutional

The Kansas Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a congressional map that Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, had refused to sign. The Republican-controlled Legislature passed the new redistricting plan over Kelly’s veto, and a coalition of civil rights groups and Democrats objected in state court.

A lower court found that the map was racially and politically gerrymandered, but the state Supreme Court disagreed, saying the map does not violate the state constitution. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Dylan Lysen, who has been following the case for the Kansas News Service.

Even though college athletes are not playing for pay, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year said the NCAA can’t stop them from cashing in on endorsements. As Greg Echlin reports, some star athletes are already making big money.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.