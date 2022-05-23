© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

'Voiceless' in Wyandotte County

Published May 23, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

After the Kansas Supreme Court upheld the state's GOP-drawn congressional redistricting map, one Wyandotte County lawmaker says the decision will "leave voiceless in Congress a large percentage of Kansans."

Last week, the Kansas Supreme Court approved a Republican-drawn congressional map that makes it harder for Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids to hold her seat. One element of the map takes the northern half of Wyandotte County — roughly the part of Kansas City, Kansas, north of I-70 — and puts it in the 2nd Congressional District, which wraps around the rest of Wyandotte and Johnson Counties to include more rural and conservative areas.

Kansas state Sen. David Haley has represented that part of Wyandotte County in the legislature since 2001. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Haley about his thoughts on the map and the court's decision.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags

Kansas City Today Kansas RedistrictingKansas governmentKansas Supreme CourtKansas Legislature
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is an intern for KCUR's Up To Date.
See stories by Trevor Grandin