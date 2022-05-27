© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City's climate justice college

Published May 27, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
A small college in Kansas City, Kansas, is teaching its students about the role they can play in reversing climate change. Plus, the city manager of Kansas City, Missouri, talks about what's being done to improve road conditions and fight climate change.

High temperatures continue to break records and weather events strengthen every year. This has prompted schools and universities to incorporate more environmentally centered courses into their curriculums. KCUR's Barb Shelley explains how Donnelly College in Kansas City, Kansas, is teaching its students about environmental justice while trying to lead by example.

Much of the news coverage about Kansas City is, naturally, about the big stuff: police, schools, health care. But the actual city operation is about lots of smaller things that loom large for residents. On KCUR's Up To Date, host Steve Kraske spoke with Brian Platt, the city manager of Kansas City, leading off with drivers' biggest headache: potholes.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Peggy Lowe. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

