KCUR FM is operating at lower power and KCUR HD1 & HD2 (Classical) are off air while Kansas City PBS performs repair work. Signals will be restored this afternoon.
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

'Basic quality of life' issues important for Kansas City manager's office to address

Published May 19, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT
100320_cm_Platt
Carlos Moreno/KCUR.org
/
City Manager candidate Brian Platt interviews with the Kansas City Council.

Kansas City Manager Brian Platt shares the some of the work being done on the "transformational issues and projects and challenges" Kansas City faces.

There are many moving parts to maintaining and developing a city, and Google spreadsheets help Kansas City Manager Brian Platt keep it all organized. Platt said he never catches up but loves the work that's being done, from day-to-day efforts to address illegal dumping — which the manager said has been a "historical challenge for the city" — to creating a renewable energy source and reducing the the state's dependence on coal.

The city manager discussed infrastructure plans, the benefits of a proposed park over the Interstate 670 loop downtown, how the city is getting ahead of potholes and what must be considered when discussing plans for moving the Royals downtown.

Policing continues to be an important topic for Kansas City. The Missouri General Assembly recently passed a bill requiring an increase in funding to the Kansas City Police Department. Platt said the funding issue is "arbitrary," and the city is focused on policy, operations and initiatives to support the police.

"It's about the very basic quality of life things that we're trying to focus on, the foundational core city services, that, those mean the most to our residents," Platt said.

  • Brian Platt, city manager, Kansas City, Missouri

