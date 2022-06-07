A big help for Kansas Citians facing eviction

Tenants in Kansas City eviction courts are now guaranteed free legal representation, paid for by the city, months after the ordinance overwhelmingly passed Kansas City Council. This makes Kansas City the 13th city in the country with such a program. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with KCUR's local government reporter Celisa Calacal about what this means for renters in Kansas City.

Kris Kobach, the controversial Kansas politician, is running for attorney general. The Republican primary in August will test whether a state senator backed by the party’s conservative establishment or a former federal prosecutor, can beat the Kobach brand. Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service explains what’s at stake.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.