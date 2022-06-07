© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

A big help for Kansas Citians facing eviction

Published June 7, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Tenants facing eviction in Kansas City, Missouri, now have free access to an attorney, regardless of income. Plus, a familiar name in Kansas will appear in the Republican primary for attorney general this August.

Tenants in Kansas City eviction courts are now guaranteed free legal representation, paid for by the city, months after the ordinance overwhelmingly passed Kansas City Council. This makes Kansas City the 13th city in the country with such a program. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with KCUR's local government reporter Celisa Calacal about what this means for renters in Kansas City.

Kris Kobach, the controversial Kansas politician, is running for attorney general. The Republican primary in August will test whether a state senator backed by the party’s conservative establishment or a former federal prosecutor, can beat the Kobach brand. Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service explains what’s at stake.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags

Kansas City Today TenantsKansas City Missouri (KCMO)kc tenantsHousingKris KobachKansas Attorney GeneralKansas RepublicansKNS
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Related Content