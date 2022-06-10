© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Millions of dollars for 'crisis pregnancy centers' in Missouri

Published June 10, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Missouri has spent millions of tax dollars to fight abortion. But a little-known part of a 2019 law also has provided huge tax credits for "crisis pregnancy centers" — a drain on state revenues that legislative oversight officials failed to forecast.

With the U.S. Supreme Court's set to hand down its decision on Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban any day now, focus is turning to Missouri's "trigger law," which would automatically ban most abortions if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Missouri's 2019 legislation, however, has already allowed the state to shift millions of state dollars to various anti-abortion causes. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with ProPublica reporter Jeremy Kohler about a little-known pipeline that diverts tax money to "crisis pregnancy centers," which abortion rights activists say mislead women into thinking they provide abortion services.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin