These Missouri teens want to save the planet

Teenagers and young adults have experienced record-breaking temperatures for much of their lives. The last eight years have been the hottest ever recorded, with searing heat waves across the globe and other extreme weather events. St. Louis Public Radio's Shahla Farzan reports that a lack of action on climate change has spurred young Missouri activists to demand change in their communities.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.