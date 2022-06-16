© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

These Missouri teens want to save the planet

Published June 16, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Frustrated by the slow pace of progress in combatting climate change among their parents’ generation, some young Missourians are channeling their climate anxiety into action in their communities.

Teenagers and young adults have experienced record-breaking temperatures for much of their lives. The last eight years have been the hottest ever recorded, with searing heat waves across the globe and other extreme weather events. St. Louis Public Radio's Shahla Farzan reports that a lack of action on climate change has spurred young Missouri activists to demand change in their communities.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member:

Kansas City Today Climate ChangesustainabilityActivism
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
