2 of Kansas City's Black women trailblazers

Along one of Kansas City’s most storied avenues, a new mission is taking shape inside the 140-year-old stone structures near 21st and Vine Streets. That’s where Chef Shanita McAfee-Bryant is working to create a new, food-based solution to urban hunger and unemployment. KCUR’s Luke Martin shares her story.

Seventy-five years ago this week, a Kansas City jazz singer by the name of Julia Lee, known for pioneering a specific type of racy blues, recorded her first big hit. But there’s a lot more to her story than just lyrical wordplay and double entendre. Mackenzie Martin of the KCUR Studios podcast A People's History of Kansas City shares the legacy of Julia Lee.

