The U.S. Senate race in Missouri

Primary elections in both Kansas and Missouri are just six weeks away.

In Missouri, attention is focused on the U.S. Senate race to succeed the retiring Republican Roy Blunt. With both the Democratic and Republican primaries too close to call, KCUR's Brian Ellison checks in Rudi Keller of the Missouri Independent, who’s covering the race.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.