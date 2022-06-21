© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

The U.S. Senate race in Missouri

Published June 21, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Primary elections in Kansas and Missouri are just weeks away. In Missouri, a crowd of candidates — both Democrats and Republicans — are vying for the chance to succeed retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. Who voters select in the primaries could determine the balance of power in Washington.

Primary elections in both Kansas and Missouri are just six weeks away.

In Missouri, attention is focused on the U.S. Senate race to succeed the retiring Republican Roy Blunt. With both the Democratic and Republican primaries too close to call, KCUR's Brian Ellison checks in Rudi Keller of the Missouri Independent, who’s covering the race.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags

Kansas City Today MissouriMissouri PrimaryElectionsRoy BluntEric GreitensEric SchmittVicki Hartzler
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Related Content