Faith leaders on the rollback of abortion rights

Last Friday the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion. With five Catholics and one Christian in the majority ruling, some have questioned how religion influenced this decision.

Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with Kansas City-area religious leaders Hazzan Tahl Ben-Yehuda, director of congregational learning at Congregation Beth Shalom, Rev. Rick Behrens of Grandview Park Presbyterian Church and Rev. Shanna Steitz of Community Christian Church about what their respective texts teach about abortion and how they interpreted the ruling to their congregations.

