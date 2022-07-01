© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Faith leaders on the rollback of abortion rights

Published July 1, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
The U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade was met with mixed reactions by faith leaders in Kansas City. From Jewish synagogues to Baptist churches, many leaders are now talking with their congregations about abortion rights and what the decision means for religious freedom.

Last Friday the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion. With five Catholics and one Christian in the majority ruling, some have questioned how religion influenced this decision.

Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with Kansas City-area religious leaders Hazzan Tahl Ben-Yehuda, director of congregational learning at Congregation Beth Shalom, Rev. Rick Behrens of Grandview Park Presbyterian Church and Rev. Shanna Steitz of Community Christian Church about what their respective texts teach about abortion and how they interpreted the ruling to their congregations.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
