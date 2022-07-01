Faith leaders on the rollback of abortion rights
The U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade was met with mixed reactions by faith leaders in Kansas City. From Jewish synagogues to Baptist churches, many leaders are now talking with their congregations about abortion rights and what the decision means for religious freedom.
Last Friday the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion. With five Catholics and one Christian in the majority ruling, some have questioned how religion influenced this decision.
Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with Kansas City-area religious leaders Hazzan Tahl Ben-Yehuda, director of congregational learning at Congregation Beth Shalom, Rev. Rick Behrens of Grandview Park Presbyterian Church and Rev. Shanna Steitz of Community Christian Church about what their respective texts teach about abortion and how they interpreted the ruling to their congregations.
Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.
Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.
You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate