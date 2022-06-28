Local faith leaders give their stances on the U.S. Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court’s abortion ruling last week overturned the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision. The ruling has drawn strong reactions from religious organizations far and wide.

Roman Catholic bishops applauded the move, and so did many evangelical leaders. Southern Baptists, for instance, “rejoice at the ruling,” the newly elected president of the Southern Baptist Convention said.

Many mainline Protestant leaders, like Revs. Rick Behrens and Shanna Steitz, had just the opposite reaction.

"I support reproductive rights, not in spite of my religious values, but because of my religious values, and those values of choice and being able to choose...are central to who we are as Presbyterian" said Behrens, senior pastor at Grandview Park Presbyterian Church

Hazzan Ben-Yehuda, director of congregational learning at Congregation Beth Shalom in Overland Park said Judaism is not monolithic in its opinions about abortions and that not every abortion is the same situation.