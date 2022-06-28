© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Local faith leaders give their stances on the U.S. Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade

Published June 28, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
An anti abortion billboard juxtaposed with a photo of abortion rights protestors
Chris Neal and Kylie Cameron
/
Kansas News Service
The reaction to the overturning of Roe v. Wade reflected an ongoing division in Kansas and Missouri over the issue.

Some Kansas City religious groups rejoiced at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Other faith groups were left reeling by the decision.

The Supreme Court’s abortion ruling last week overturned the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision. The ruling has drawn strong reactions from religious organizations far and wide.

Roman Catholic bishops applauded the move, and so did many evangelical leaders. Southern Baptists, for instance, “rejoice at the ruling,” the newly elected president of the Southern Baptist Convention said.

Many mainline Protestant leaders, like Revs. Rick Behrens and Shanna Steitz, had just the opposite reaction.

"I support reproductive rights, not in spite of my religious values, but because of my religious values, and those values of choice and being able to choose...are central to who we are as Presbyterian" said Behrens, senior pastor at Grandview Park Presbyterian Church

Hazzan Ben-Yehuda, director of congregational learning at Congregation Beth Shalom in Overland Park said Judaism is not monolithic in its opinions about abortions and that not every abortion is the same situation.

Tags

Up To Date PodcastreligionRoe v. WadeMissouriwomen's healthReproductive rightsKansas City Kansas (KCK)
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Hannah Cole
Hannah Cole is an intern with KCUR's Up To Date.
See stories by Hannah Cole
Related Content