Kansas City Today

Dangerously hot summer nights

Published July 6, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
No longer a respite from the triple-digit summer temperatures, Missouri evenings have been just as hot and muggy as the days —one of the many impacts of climate change. Plus, some Phelps County residents were put at risk of losing their right to vote, all because they have court-ordered guardians.

Kansas City residents are all too familiar with the heat advisories that accompany the summer months. But lately, evenings have not provided much of a break from these dangerously high temperatures, which is a health danger to residents as well as a financial drain. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Dr. Andrew Pershing, director of climate science at Climate Central, about why we're seeing these climate trends and who's at risk.

The Phelps County Clerk wanted to take anyone with a court-ordered guardian off the voting rolls. Her argument? An article in the state constitution. St. Louis Public Radio's Jonathan Ahl reports on how some Missouri residents could lose their voting rights.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
