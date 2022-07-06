Dangerously hot summer nights

Kansas City residents are all too familiar with the heat advisories that accompany the summer months. But lately, evenings have not provided much of a break from these dangerously high temperatures, which is a health danger to residents as well as a financial drain. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Dr. Andrew Pershing, director of climate science at Climate Central, about why we're seeing these climate trends and who's at risk.

The Phelps County Clerk wanted to take anyone with a court-ordered guardian off the voting rolls. Her argument? An article in the state constitution. St. Louis Public Radio's Jonathan Ahl reports on how some Missouri residents could lose their voting rights.

