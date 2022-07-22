© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Buck O'Neil, a Hall of Famer at last

Published July 22, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
The National Baseball Hall of Fame will finally induct Negro Leagues legend Buck O’Neil this weekend, 16 years after his death. O'Neil's impact is still felt by coaches, players and fans all over Kansas City. Plus, a third Kansas City woman shares her abortion story.

Buck O’Neil — former Kansas City Monarchs first baseman, and the first African American coach in the MLB — will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend in Cooperstown, New York. As Greg Echlin reports for KCUR, O’Neil’s name and wisdom are still venerated in Kansas City, 16 years after his death.

Abortion is all but illegal in Missouri, and depending on the outcome of the Aug. 2 primary, Kansas may see abortion banned, too. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with author and nonprofit founder Kelsey Walker about her tumultuous emotional and religious journey following her abortion.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

