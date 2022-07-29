A crowded GOP primary for Missouri's 4th district

No fewer than seven Republicans are seeking the nomination for Missouri’s 4th congressional district, now that Rep. Vicky Hartzler is running for U.S. Senate. There are few policy differences among them, so they’re doing what they can to stand out in a crowded field. Whoever wins the GOP primary will almost certainly be headed to Congress, since political forecasters rate the seat as solidly Republican. KCUR’s Savannah Hawley has more.

Do you love shopping for vintage furniture and décor? Items more than 40 years old may be coated with lead paint, while many new items might not be lead-free either. The Midwest Newsroom’s Niara Savage reports.

