Kansas City Today

A crowded GOP primary for Missouri's 4th district

Published July 29, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Abortion has emerged as a big topic on the campaign trail for the seven Republican candidates vying for Missouri's 4th district congressional seat, which is being vacated by Rep. Vicky Hartzler. Plus, antique toys could put children at risk of lead poisoning.

No fewer than seven Republicans are seeking the nomination for Missouri’s 4th congressional district, now that Rep. Vicky Hartzler is running for U.S. Senate. There are few policy differences among them, so they’re doing what they can to stand out in a crowded field. Whoever wins the GOP primary will almost certainly be headed to Congress, since political forecasters rate the seat as solidly Republican. KCUR’s Savannah Hawley has more.

Do you love shopping for vintage furniture and décor? Items more than 40 years old may be coated with lead paint, while many new items might not be lead-free either. The Midwest Newsroom’s Niara Savage reports.

This episode of Kansas City Today is hosted by Peggy Lowe. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg.

Peggy Lowe
I’m a veteran investigative reporter who came up through newspapers and moved to public media. I want to give people a better understanding of the criminal justice system by focusing on its deeper issues, like institutional racism, the poverty-to-prison pipeline and police accountability. Today this beat is much different from how reporters worked it in the past. I’m telling stories about people who are building significant civil rights movements and redefining public safety. Email me at lowep@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
