Do Missouri Democrats stand a chance in the U.S. Senate race?

While the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Missouri is grabbing the lion’s share of attention, there’s also a competitive race on the Democratic side. A new Emerson College poll out this week shows Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine leading Marine Corps veteran Lucas Kunce by a few percentage points, 39% to 35%. KCUR's Sam Zeff breaks down why Democrats might actually have a shot in Missouri's U.S. Senate race

Three Democrats are running to fill the seat on the Jackson County Legislature being vacated by Scott Burnett, and to represent the diverse district that includes Kansas City’s commercial core. One of those candidates is Manny Abarca, who’s hoping to be the one of the few elected Hispanic officials in the county. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal reports.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.