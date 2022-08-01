© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Do Missouri Democrats stand a chance in the U.S. Senate race?

Published August 1, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Republicans have gotten most of the attention in the U.S. Senate primary in Missouri, but August 2 also has a competitive Democratic primary too. Plus, one candidate hopes he will become one of the few elected Hispanic officials in Jackson County.

While the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Missouri is grabbing the lion’s share of attention, there’s also a competitive race on the Democratic side. A new Emerson College poll out this week shows Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine leading Marine Corps veteran Lucas Kunce by a few percentage points, 39% to 35%. KCUR's Sam Zeff breaks down why Democrats might actually have a shot in Missouri's U.S. Senate race

Three Democrats are running to fill the seat on the Jackson County Legislature being vacated by Scott Burnett, and to represent the diverse district that includes Kansas City’s commercial core. One of those candidates is Manny Abarca, who’s hoping to be the one of the few elected Hispanic officials in the county. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Peggy Lowe
I’m a veteran investigative reporter who came up through newspapers and moved to public media. I want to give people a better understanding of the criminal justice system by focusing on its deeper issues, like institutional racism, the poverty-to-prison pipeline and police accountability. Today this beat is much different from how reporters worked it in the past. I’m telling stories about people who are building significant civil rights movements and redefining public safety. Email me at lowep@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
