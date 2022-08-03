Kansans resoundingly defeat abortion amendment

Kansas voters have rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment that would have stripped away the right to an abortion. KCUR's Peggy Lowe spoke with Steven Koranda, editor at the Kansas News Service, about the first such vote since the fall of Roe v. Wade — in a heavily Republican state — and what it says to the rest of the nation.

