© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

Kansans resoundingly defeat abortion amendment

Published August 3, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Kansans went to the polls on Tuesday to decide who will advance to the general election in several key races. They also weighed in on whether the state constitution includes the right to an abortion.

Kansas voters have rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment that would have stripped away the right to an abortion. KCUR's Peggy Lowe spoke with Steven Koranda, editor at the Kansas News Service, about the first such vote since the fall of Roe v. Wade — in a heavily Republican state — and what it says to the rest of the nation.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Peggy Lowe. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags

Kansas City Today ElectionsMissouri PrimaryMissouri SenateKansas Elections 2022Republican PrimaryvotingVoter turnoutabortionRoe v. Wade
Peggy Lowe
I’m a veteran investigative reporter who came up through newspapers and moved to public media. I want to give people a better understanding of the criminal justice system by focusing on its deeper issues, like institutional racism, the poverty-to-prison pipeline and police accountability. Today this beat is much different from how reporters worked it in the past. I’m telling stories about people who are building significant civil rights movements and redefining public safety. Email me at lowep@kcur.org.
See stories by Peggy Lowe
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin