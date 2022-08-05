A Kansas City Chiefs coach in the Hall of Fame

Former Kansas City Chiefs Coach Dick Vermeil will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. He’ll enter the Hall as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, but as Greg Echlin reports for KCUR, 17 years after he left Kansas City, Vermeil is fondly remembered for his final chapter as a coach.

Brandon Calloway is putting characters of color at the center of their own stories with his Kansas City-based publishing company Darkmoon Comics. On KCUR's Up To Date, guest host Danie Alexander spoke with Calloway, who is also creator of the series "Black Spartans," and R. Alan Brooks, creator of the upcoming Darkmoon release "Skybreak," about Black protagonists, or the lack thereof, in comic books.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.