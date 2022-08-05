© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A Kansas City Chiefs coach in the Hall of Fame

Published August 5, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Former Kansas City Chiefs Coach Dick Vermeil will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, 17 years after leaving the city. Plus, a Kansas City comic company is making space for Black and brown characters in manga.

Former Kansas City Chiefs Coach Dick Vermeil will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. He’ll enter the Hall as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, but as Greg Echlin reports for KCUR, 17 years after he left Kansas City, Vermeil is fondly remembered for his final chapter as a coach.

Brandon Calloway is putting characters of color at the center of their own stories with his Kansas City-based publishing company Darkmoon Comics. On KCUR's Up To Date, guest host Danie Alexander spoke with Calloway, who is also creator of the series "Black Spartans," and R. Alan Brooks, creator of the upcoming Darkmoon release "Skybreak," about Black protagonists, or the lack thereof, in comic books.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Tags

Kansas City Today sportsfootballKansas City ChiefsArts & Culturecomicsrepresentationblack-owned businesses
Peggy Lowe
I’m a veteran investigative reporter who came up through newspapers and moved to public media. I want to give people a better understanding of the criminal justice system by focusing on its deeper issues, like institutional racism, the poverty-to-prison pipeline and police accountability. Today this beat is much different from how reporters worked it in the past. I’m telling stories about people who are building significant civil rights movements and redefining public safety. Email me at lowep@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
