Why have Kansas City's pools closed already?

Four pools in Kansas City, Missouri, have closed early for the summer, despite record-setting heat and the possibility of higher temperatures as August closes out. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga sat down to talk about why this is happening and what's left for those who want to beat the heat.

80 million years ago, western Kansas was home to an expansive, prehistoric ocean likened to "hell's aquarium." Once filled with exotic life, the remnants of this ancient body of water now bring in scientists from around the world for research. David Condos of the Kansas News Service reports how these fossilized creatures could help inform our current understanding of climate change.

