kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

Why have Kansas City's pools closed already?

Published August 10, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Despite an alarmingly hot summer, all public pools in Kansas City, Missouri, have closed early because of funding and staffing issues. Plus, how western Kansas' prehistoric ocean could help scientists understand the future of life in a changing climate.

Four pools in Kansas City, Missouri, have closed early for the summer, despite record-setting heat and the possibility of higher temperatures as August closes out. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga sat down to talk about why this is happening and what's left for those who want to beat the heat.

80 million years ago, western Kansas was home to an expansive, prehistoric ocean likened to "hell's aquarium." Once filled with exotic life, the remnants of this ancient body of water now bring in scientists from around the world for research. David Condos of the Kansas News Service reports how these fossilized creatures could help inform our current understanding of climate change.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you're interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other.
