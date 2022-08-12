A Kansas City rapper shares his roots with the world

He may not be a household name in his hometown yet, but Alan Wayne — known onstage as The Pradagy — wants to share his Kansas City roots with the hip-hop world. Some recent successes could help him do just that. KCUR’s Lawrence Brooks IV brings us this story.

Native flowers and insects are springing up in Kansas City on a mural at 77th Street, under the Paseo bridge. For KCUR, Julie Denesha reports on the local artist who’s bringing beauty to a neglected corner of the metro.

