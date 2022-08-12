© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A Kansas City rapper shares his roots with the world

Published August 12, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT
After playing Austin's South by Southwest festival earlier this year, a Kansas City rapper known as The Pradagy is making a name for himself in the local scene. Plus: An artist is using native flowers to bring new color to Kansas City’s Marlborough neighborhood.

He may not be a household name in his hometown yet, but Alan Wayne — known onstage as The Pradagy — wants to share his Kansas City roots with the hip-hop world. Some recent successes could help him do just that. KCUR’s Lawrence Brooks IV brings us this story.

Native flowers and insects are springing up in Kansas City on a mural at 77th Street, under the Paseo bridge. For KCUR, Julie Denesha reports on the local artist who’s bringing beauty to a neglected corner of the metro.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)MarlboroughArtArts & Culturehip hop
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
