Missouri voters could legalize weed

The effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gained some traction in 2021, and last week Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft announced that an initiative to put the question before voters had received 203,551 valid signatures across six Congressional districts — just enough to qualify. Now it will appear on the November ballot as Amendment 3.

Jason Hancock, editor of the Missouri Independent, explains how we got here and what the amendment would mean.

