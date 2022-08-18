The downside of Kansas embracing the electric car industry

Panasonic aims to dramatically increase its production of electric car batteries globally, and Johnson County, Kansas, is shaping up to be central to that plan. Kansas News Service reporter Celia Llopis-Jepsen and editor Stephen Koranda talk about what’s green and not so green about this industry.

Clear-cutting trees to make way for livestock has changed much of Missouri's landscape, but one experimental Ozarks farm is hoping to change that. Harvest Public Media's Jonathan Ahl reports on the practice of forest grazing and why it could be better for the environment, for farmers, and even for the cows.

