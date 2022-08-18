© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

The downside of Kansas embracing the electric car industry

Published August 18, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Environmentalists are praising the news of an electric vehicles battery plant coming to Kansas, but this "green industry" comes with its own issues. Plus: An experimental farm in southern Missouri is trying to prove that grazing animals in forests is better for everyone, including the cows.

Panasonic aims to dramatically increase its production of electric car batteries globally, and Johnson County, Kansas, is shaping up to be central to that plan. Kansas News Service reporter Celia Llopis-Jepsen and editor Stephen Koranda talk about what’s green and not so green about this industry.

Clear-cutting trees to make way for livestock has changed much of Missouri's landscape, but one experimental Ozarks farm is hoping to change that. Harvest Public Media's Jonathan Ahl reports on the practice of forest grazing and why it could be better for the environment, for farmers, and even for the cows.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today Kansas News Serviceenvironmentelectric vehiclescattlelivestockClimate Changeagriculture
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
