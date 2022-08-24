Kansas voters defended abortion access, but that's no guarantee

Kansas abortion-rights advocates cleared a massive hurtle with the rejection of an amendment to the state constitution that likely would have led to an abortion ban. Despite the victory, attention is turning to a new hurtle — an influx of out of state patients, coming from places where Republican lawmakers have successfully banned the procedure. KMUW's Rose Conlon reports how clinics are keeping up with the demand.

Several Kansas counties that rejected the constitutional amendment on abortion are still sending anti-abortion legislators to the Statehouse. Why? Because these Republican candidates continue to run unopposed. Kansas News Service reporter Dylan Lysen spoke with editor Stephen Koranda about how that may allow the Kansas Legislature to further restrict abortion despite the amendment's defeat.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.