Kansas City's big swing for carbon neutrality

The Kansas City Council last week overwhelmingly passed the Climate Protection and Resiliency Plan, formed with public input over two years, that will guide the city’s future climate policy with a focus on equity. Nomin Ujiyediin speaks with KCUR’s Savannah Hawley about why restaurants and utilities initially opposed the plan, and how it could reshape Kansas City.

