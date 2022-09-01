© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Kansas City Today

Why an ex-teacher returned to education

Published September 1, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
A former teacher is trying to make a difference for the Park Hill School District, but not from the classroom. Plus, how Missouri sex-workers are organizing to help protect their community's access to abortions.

Shereka Barnes left teaching more than 10 years ago. As the teacher shortage made its way to Park Hill, her friends and colleagues begged her to come back. Instead of returning to the classroom, Barnes opted to make an impact a different way — on the school board. KCUR's Jodi Fortino reports.

Abortion-rights advocates say that grass-roots organizations are incredibly important to abortion access, especially now that Missouri's ban has taken effect. St. Louis Public Radio's Farrah Anderson reports on how sex workers are coming together to is help each other access out-of-state procedures.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

educationPark Hill School DistrictschoolHealthabortionprostitutionReproductive rightsMissouri
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
