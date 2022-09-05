The fight over silica mining in Missouri

Centuries ago, the last lead mine in southeast Missouri closed its doors, leaving behind toxic waste and generational trauma. In its place, the possibility of a new mining operation looms large. The Midwest Newsroom’s Niara Savage reports on the fears some residents have about silica mines in their community.

Detasseling, the process of removing the tops of corn to prevent self-pollination, was once seen as a teenage rite of passage for many Midwest communities. Now, it seems that seed companies are actively avoiding hiring locals in favor of migrant workers, who are more vulnerable to exploitation. Nebraska Public Media’s Will Bauer reports for the Midwest Newsroom about this shift in the workforce.

