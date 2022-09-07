© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas congressional candidate Amanda Adkins

Published September 7, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
After Kansas' 3rd Congressional District was redrawn to make it more competitive for Republicans, U.S. House candidate Amanda Adkins sees 2022 as her year to defeat incumbent U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids. Adkins says the two key issues for voters this November are inflation and immigration.

Kansas' 3rd district has undergone a tumultuous transformation. With the introduction of more rural, conservative counties and the removal of half of Wyandotte County, this district is about to become even more competitive. Republican Amanda Adkins hopes that means this is her year.

Having run against Democratic incumbent Rep. Sharice Davids before in 2020, Adkins is hoping to employ this newfound advantage come November. But despite running in a district that now leans in her favor, Adkins must reconcile her anti-abortion views with a constituency that overwhelmingly voted in favor of abortion rights in August.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Amanda Adkins about the economy, her recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, and what she hopes to do in Congress if she wins.

Tune in Thursday for Ellison's interview with Adkins' Democratic opponent, Sharice Davids.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

