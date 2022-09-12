Why Kansas City is seeing a surge of traffic deaths

U.S. roads are more dangerous now than they’ve been in a generation. Traffic fatalities are running at a 20 year high in the U.S., despite the fact that cars are safer than they've ever been. KCUR’s Frank Morris reports that Kansas City is not safe from this grim spike in deaths.

Kansas will speed up its work to seal thousands of abandoned oil and gas wells that can pollute our groundwater and the atmosphere. Kansas News Service reporters Celia Llopis-Jepsen and Blaise Mesa explain.

