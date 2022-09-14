What you should know about the new COVID booster shot

A new and improved COVID-19 vaccine booster is now being administered in Missouri. The hope is that it will protect against the original strain of COVID-19 as well as its dominant variants.

Whether and when you should get the shot will depend on a host of factors. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with health reporter Noah Taborda to try and answer your questions.

