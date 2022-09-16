What we know about the FBI arrest of a former KCKPD detective

A federal grand jury indicted former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski on Thursday on charges of sexual assault, kidnapping and attempted kidnapping. Golubski worked for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department for 35 years, retiring as a captain in 2010.

For years, he has been the subject of allegations that he terrorized Black residents of the city, sexually assaulted women and exchanged drugs for information in order to clear cases. KCUR's Peggy Lowe shares the details of Golubski's arrest and what's in his six-count indictment.

