Kansas City Today

The solar farm dividing communities in Johnson County

Published September 19, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
A proposed solar farm in eastern Kansas could be the largest in the state, but not everyone is excited about 2,000 acres of panels being built in their backyard. Plus: How some Midwestern states are getting creative in their attempts to attract tourists.

More cities are looking to make big investments in solar power to combat climate change. But that raises the heated question of where exactly to build a solar farm large enough. KCUR’s Carlos Moreno reports on how one such project is splintering communities outside Kansas City.

Chicago, the Great Lakes and Mount Rushmore attract visitors to the Midwest, but states without obvious destinations have to get more creative. Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert explores how some states are promoting unexpected activities to lure in tourists.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
