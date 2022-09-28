© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

What's going on with the Mission Gateway project?

Published September 28, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
The long-stalled Mission Gateway project, a $268 million redevelopment plan whose future has been up in the air for a decade, is back on the table again. Plus: After a medical condition abruptly ended Marcus Walker's pro basketball career, he's turned to teaching the next generation in Kansas City.

The Mission City Council is carefully considering the fifth iteration of a plan by developers to build on the location of the old Mission City Mall, which closed in 2005. After developers failed to follow through on a substantial completion requirement by the end of 2021, the agreement with the city of Mission expired. Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Kyle Palmer of the Shawnee Mission Post about the project's history and the latest version of the plan.

Marcus Walker was enjoying a successful overseas basketball career when a medical condition landed him back in the United States and in a deep depression. Once Kansas City’s all-time leading high school scorer in men’s basketball, Walker found himself without direction, until he started pouring his energy into a training program for girls in his hometown. KCUR’s Lawrence Brooks IV reports Walker's new goal is to change young lives, one crossover at a time.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
