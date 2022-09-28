What's going on with the Mission Gateway project?

The Mission City Council is carefully considering the fifth iteration of a plan by developers to build on the location of the old Mission City Mall, which closed in 2005. After developers failed to follow through on a substantial completion requirement by the end of 2021, the agreement with the city of Mission expired. Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Kyle Palmer of the Shawnee Mission Post about the project's history and the latest version of the plan.

Marcus Walker was enjoying a successful overseas basketball career when a medical condition landed him back in the United States and in a deep depression. Once Kansas City’s all-time leading high school scorer in men’s basketball, Walker found himself without direction, until he started pouring his energy into a training program for girls in his hometown. KCUR’s Lawrence Brooks IV reports Walker's new goal is to change young lives, one crossover at a time.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.