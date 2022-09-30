© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Making art on the Missouri River

Published September 30, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Roger MacBride, captain of The Kansas City Lady, made his boat into a friendly space for friends, artists and musicians to engage with the Missouri River. Also, a Kansas City artist spent 88 days canoeing the entire Missouri River, painting watercolors and taking photos along his journey.

On a recent blustery Saturday afternoon , Kansas City musicians Betse Ellis and Clarke Wyatt hitched a ride on The Kansas City Lady with pontoon boat captain Roger MacBride. KCUR reporter Julie Denesha brought her microphone along for the trio's short trip up the Missouri River.

It took Kansas City native and artist Steve Snell 88 days to paddle all 2,341-miles of the Missouri River. Along the way, he encountered tough weather, angry cows, swarms of mosquitos, and physical fatigue. Snell joins Steve Kraske on Up To Date to talk about his paddle down the river and the 90 large watercolors and 30 postcard-sized paintings he created during his trek.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
