Making art on the Missouri River

On a recent blustery Saturday afternoon , Kansas City musicians Betse Ellis and Clarke Wyatt hitched a ride on The Kansas City Lady with pontoon boat captain Roger MacBride. KCUR reporter Julie Denesha brought her microphone along for the trio's short trip up the Missouri River.

It took Kansas City native and artist Steve Snell 88 days to paddle all 2,341-miles of the Missouri River. Along the way, he encountered tough weather, angry cows, swarms of mosquitos, and physical fatigue. Snell joins Steve Kraske on Up To Date to talk about his paddle down the river and the 90 large watercolors and 30 postcard-sized paintings he created during his trek.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.