Kansas City artist paints and paddles his way through the entire length of the Missouri River

Kansas City Art Institute associate professor Steve Snell took a sabbatical this summer to travel the length of the Missouri River, from its headwaters in Three Forks, Montana, to where it meets the Mississippi River in St. Louis, Missouri.

While on the river, Snell encountered rough weather, angry cows, swarms of mosquitoes and hard paddling. Snell painted and recorded video throughout his trek, telling the story of his adventures.

Snell joined KCUR's Up To Date to talk about what he saw, what he learned and the artwork that came of his journey.

