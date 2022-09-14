© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Kansas City artist paints and paddles his way through the entire length of the Missouri River

Published September 14, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
20220520_Steve_Snell_adventure_art_00002.JPG
Julie Denesha
/
KCUR 89.3
Steve Snell stands with his canoe as the Kansas City skyline stands tall in the background.

It took local artist Steve Snell 88 days to paddle all 2,341 miles of the Missouri River. Along the way, he recorded video of his journey and painted more than 100 pieces of art.

Kansas City Art Institute associate professor Steve Snell took a sabbatical this summer to travel the length of the Missouri River, from its headwaters in Three Forks, Montana, to where it meets the Mississippi River in St. Louis, Missouri.

While on the river, Snell encountered rough weather, angry cows, swarms of mosquitoes and hard paddling. Snell painted and recorded video throughout his trek, telling the story of his adventures.

Snell joined KCUR's Up To Date to talk about what he saw, what he learned and the artwork that came of his journey.

Tags

Up To Date PodcastMissouri RiverenvironmentArtArts & CultureKansas City Art Institute
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claire Powell
See stories by Claire Powell
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content