Abortion clinics in Kansas can't keep up with demand

In August, Kansans voted to preserve the right to an abortion in the state constitution — immediately making Kansas a destination for nearby states where the procedure is illegal. Now, abortion clinics are struggling to keep up with demand. Steve Kraske spoke with Planned Parenthood Great Plains President & CEO Emily Wales and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Iman Alsaden about the struggle to stay above water in one of the only “abortion havens” of the Midwest.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.