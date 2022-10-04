'It's almost like playing the lottery': Abortion providers struggle with high demand

Abortion providers say the demand for abortion in Kansas is so high that clinics are only seeing about 10 to 15% of the people who call to request an appointment.

Historically, it was common for patients to have to wait a couple of weeks for an appointment. But now, they're lucky if they are able to secure an appointment in Kansas at all.

"To say someone who drove ten hours in the middle of the night to get to our clinic is lucky is just a testament to how unfortunate this situation is for a lot of people," says Dr. Iman Alsaden of Planned Parenthood Great Plains.

Alsaden and Planned Parenthood Great Plains president and CEO Emily Wales joined KCUR's Up to Date to discuss abortion access in Kansas.

