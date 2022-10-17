© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas U.S. Senate candidate Mark Holland

Published October 17, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas hasn’t elected a Democrat to U.S. Senate in 90 years, but Mark Holland hopes he's the one to change that — after all, the former mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, has won elections before.

The race for U.S. Senate in Kansas hasn’t been as high-profile as some of the other races on the ballot. Maybe that’s because polls say the races for governor and attorney general are neck and neck, while an Emerson College poll last month gives Republican Sen. Jerry Moran a comfortable 12-point edge over Democrat Mark Holland.

Kansas hasn’t elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1932, but Holland wants to change that. The Methodist minister and former mayor of the United Government of Wyandotte County and Kansans City, Kansas, spoke with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date about his uphill campaign, and the issues he says rural Kansans are concerned with ahead of the election.

(KCUR has also invited the Republican incumbent Sen. Jerry Moran to an interview; a member of his staff told us they’re working to find a time in the senator’s schedule this week.)

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

