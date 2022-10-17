Kansas U.S. Senate candidate Mark Holland

The race for U.S. Senate in Kansas hasn’t been as high-profile as some of the other races on the ballot. Maybe that’s because polls say the races for governor and attorney general are neck and neck, while an Emerson College poll last month gives Republican Sen. Jerry Moran a comfortable 12-point edge over Democrat Mark Holland.

Kansas hasn’t elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1932, but Holland wants to change that. The Methodist minister and former mayor of the United Government of Wyandotte County and Kansans City, Kansas, spoke with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date about his uphill campaign, and the issues he says rural Kansans are concerned with ahead of the election.

(KCUR has also invited the Republican incumbent Sen. Jerry Moran to an interview; a member of his staff told us they’re working to find a time in the senator’s schedule this week.)

