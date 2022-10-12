Kansas U.S. Senate candidate: Rev. Mark Holland

Rev. Mark Holland is a United Methodist minister, which he says makes him "perfectly positioned to represent the separation of church and state."

Working as a pastor has also reinforced for him, Holland said, that "people are working together for the common good."

Holland joined KCUR's Up to Date to discuss his stands on women's rights, the Federal Reserve and inflation, Medicaid expansion, water management and reducing gun violence.

The Republican candidate, incumbent U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, also was invited to participate in this interview. His campaign did not reply by the deadline.

