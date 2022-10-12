© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas U.S. Senate candidate: Rev. Mark Holland

Published October 12, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT
Rev. Mark Holland is the Kansas Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate.

The former CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is campaigning to be first Democratic U.S. Senator from Kansas in 90 years.

Rev. Mark Holland is a United Methodist minister, which he says makes him "perfectly positioned to represent the separation of church and state."

Working as a pastor has also reinforced for him, Holland said, that "people are working together for the common good."

Holland joined KCUR's Up to Date to discuss his stands on women's rights, the Federal Reserve and inflation, Medicaid expansion, water management and reducing gun violence.

The Republican candidate, incumbent U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, also was invited to participate in this interview. His campaign did not reply by the deadline.

