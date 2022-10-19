© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

Understanding the Missouri National Guard amendment vote

Published October 19, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Missouri is one of only two states where control of its National Guard does not rest with the governor, but Amendment 5 could change that in November. Plus: Engineers in Kansas are trying a new way to prevent reservoirs from getting filled with mud.

The Missouri National Guard answers directly to the state's Department of Public Safety, but voters could change that on Nov. 8. If approved, Amendment 5 would move the Missouri National Guard to its own department under the governor, like many other states. Steve Kraske, host of KCUR's Up To Date, spoke with retired Missouri National Guard Adjutant General Stephen L. Danner about the amendment.

Hundreds of thousands of people depend on the Kansas River for drinking water. But its reservoirs are shrinking. Next year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will try a new way to save Tuttle Creek Lake: Blasting it with Jacuzzi-like jets. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today MissouriMissouri National GuardvotingKansas News ServiceWaterMissouri Elections 2022
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content