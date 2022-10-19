Understanding the Missouri National Guard amendment vote

The Missouri National Guard answers directly to the state's Department of Public Safety, but voters could change that on Nov. 8. If approved, Amendment 5 would move the Missouri National Guard to its own department under the governor, like many other states. Steve Kraske, host of KCUR's Up To Date, spoke with retired Missouri National Guard Adjutant General Stephen L. Danner about the amendment.

Hundreds of thousands of people depend on the Kansas River for drinking water. But its reservoirs are shrinking. Next year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will try a new way to save Tuttle Creek Lake: Blasting it with Jacuzzi-like jets. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports.

