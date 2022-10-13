Voters to decide whether Missouri National Guard should be its own state department

In Missouri, the National Guard is part of the Department of Public Safety, but depending on how voters respond to Amendment 5 on the Nov. 8 ballot, that could change.

A "yes" vote on Amendment 5 means the adjutant general, who commands the National Guard and is appointed by the governor, would become a member of the governor's cabinet.

The move to make the National Guard its own agency received overwhelming support in both the Missouri House and Senate. Supporters say creating the Missouri Department of the National Guard would streamline the communication process during times of state and federal emergencies.

Stephen Danner, retired Adjutant General of the Missouri National Guard, joined Up To Date to discuss how the move would affect the governor's ability to call on the Guard and how it would impact the state budget.

