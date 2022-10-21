How Independence spent COVID relief money on the police

The city of Independence, Missouri, spent $2 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funding on the police department, more than it allocated to any other department or project. Among other things, the funds were used to purchase sniper rifles and tactical helmets and to provide retention bonuses, which were labeled as “community violence intervention” in its report to the U.S. Treasury. Anastasia Valeeva, a data fellow at the nonprofit news organization The Marshall Project, explains what the ARPA money was used for and why those spending decisions proved controversial for the Independence City Council.

With a 5-2 record this season, and one win away from the chance to play in a bowl game for the first time since 2008, the University of Kansas football team has already exceeded expectations. But how long will the good times last under the present head coach? Greg Echlin reports for KCUR.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate