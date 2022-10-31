Wyandotte County voters are ready to be rid of Aaron Coleman

Kansas' 37th House District made headlines in 2020 when 19-year-old Aaron Coleman beat an incumbent in the Democratic primary. But Coleman's single term was mired in scandal — with accusations of revenge porn and domestic violence and an arrest for driving under the influence — making some feel that the district hasn't been represented correctly. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin highlights the two political newcomers that are hoping to make up for lost time.

The debate around abortion access has trickled into local government. Towns across the Midwest and South have moved to ban abortions with consequences ranging from fines to threat of lawsuit. Harvest Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert reports on abortion bans aimed at within city limits.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.