© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

Wyandotte County voters are ready to be rid of Aaron Coleman

Published October 31, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Two political newcomers seek to represent Kansas House District 37 after what many Wyandotte County voters feel was two years of lost time with a scandal-plagued lawmaker. Plus: the abortion debate has gone local with many towns across the Midwest banning procedures inside city limits.

Kansas' 37th House District made headlines in 2020 when 19-year-old Aaron Coleman beat an incumbent in the Democratic primary. But Coleman's single term was mired in scandal — with accusations of revenge porn and domestic violence and an arrest for driving under the influence — making some feel that the district hasn't been represented correctly. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin highlights the two political newcomers that are hoping to make up for lost time.

The debate around abortion access has trickled into local government. Towns across the Midwest and South have moved to ban abortions with consequences ranging from fines to threat of lawsuit. Harvest Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert reports on abortion bans aimed at within city limits.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Wyandotte CountyElectionsabortionNebraskaHealthwomen's health
Laura Ziegler
I partner with communities to uncover the ignored or misrepresented stories by listening and letting communities help identify and shape a narrative. My work brings new voices, sounds, and an authentic sense of place to our coverage of the Kansas City region. My goal is to tell stories on the radio, online, on social media and through face to face conversations that enhance civic dialogue and provide solutions. Email me at lauraz@kcur.org and follow me on Twitter @laurazig.
See stories by Laura Ziegler
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content