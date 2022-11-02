Kansas may pressure schools to ditch Native American mascots

The Kansas Board of Education is considering a plan to make Native American mascots a thing of the past. Tribal leaders say the change is overdue. But as Suzanne Perez of the Kansas News Service reports, about two dozen schools and the communities that support them aren’t likely to drop their mascots unless they’re forced to.

It’s hard to find an issue that has divided people the way education has over the last few years, with headlines dominated by fights over how COVID-protocols, race education, and LGBTQ issues are handled in schools. As KCUR’s Jodi Fortino reports, a heated Board of Education race in Johnson County's 3rd District is turning on what role the government should have in schools.

